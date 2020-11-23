Four-star forward Mason Miller commits to Creighton basketball

Creighton’s picked up a pledge from a second consensus top 100 prospect in just over a week’s time, fortifying its 2021 recruiting class as one of the best in recent history.
Mason Miller, a 6-foot-9 forward from Memphis, announced Monday that he’s committed to CU. The son of NBA veteran Mike Miller picked the Jays over Indiana.
Miller wrote "New family!!" on a Twitter post Monday with an edited photo of him wearing a CU jersey.
Just eight days ago, four-star combo guard TyTy Washington chose Creighton over Illinois and San Diego State.
The Jays had already signed two guards, Ryan Nembhard and John Christofilis. Now they have two more additions to a class that has potential to finish inside the top 25 when recruiting rankings are finalized next spring.
CU is still in the hunt for Millard North star Hunter Sallis, a five-star recruit who recently included Creighton in his top 8 list of contenders.
For now, though, the Jays' 2021 class is at four members. Here’s where they sit on the 247Sports composite rankings: Miller at No. 65, Washington at No. 67, Nembhard at No. 110 and Christofilis at No. 206.
According to the 247 database, Miller and Washington are the two highest-rated recruits that Creighton’s landed during the website rankings era. Freshman Rati Andronikashvili didn’t appear in the 247 composite but ranked No. 68 overall in the 2020 class, according to the recruiting service’s analysts. Junior Jacob Epperson, a 2017 recruit, was next at No. 77.
Creighton's 2017 class ranked 25th-best nationally (247). Last year, the Jays had the 31st-best class (247). And now 2021 has a chance to finish around that range, or maybe better.
The Jays’ recent recruiting success has largely been based identifying talent early in the process and then, over a one- or two-year period, working to develop strong relationships and forge lasting bonds with prospects and their families.
That was the case with Miller.
Creighton and TCU were the first Division I schools to offer him a scholarship last year. The Jays have been in regular communication with Miller ever since.
He certainly has the skillset to fit into the CU system. He’s agile enough to bring the ball up the court in transition or attack off the dribble in the halfcourt. He can shoot from long range. And he’s got hops — he’s produced a few highlight-reel dunks, one of which earned him a Twitter shoutout from Lebron James.
In addition to Miller’s top 70 ranking from 247, he also ranks as the No. 67 overall prospect on Rivals’ and No. 93 on ESPN’s top 100 chart.
He’s set to play his senior season at Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee. His dad, Mike, took the head coaching job there after serving as an assistant for two seasons under Penny Hardaway at Memphis.
