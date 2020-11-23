Four-star forward Mason Miller commits to Creighton basketball

For now, though, the Jays' 2021 class is at four members. Here’s where they sit on the 247Sports composite rankings: Miller at No. 65, Washington at No. 67, Nembhard at No. 110 and Christofilis at No. 206.

According to the 247 database, Miller and Washington are the two highest-rated recruits that Creighton’s landed during the website rankings era. Freshman Rati Andronikashvili didn’t appear in the 247 composite but ranked No. 68 overall in the 2020 class, according to the recruiting service’s analysts. Junior Jacob Epperson, a 2017 recruit, was next at No. 77.

Creighton's 2017 class ranked 25th-best nationally (247). Last year, the Jays had the 31st-best class (247). And now 2021 has a chance to finish around that range, or maybe better.

The Jays’ recent recruiting success has largely been based identifying talent early in the process and then, over a one- or two-year period, working to develop strong relationships and forge lasting bonds with prospects and their families.

That was the case with Miller.

Creighton and TCU were the first Division I schools to offer him a scholarship last year. The Jays have been in regular communication with Miller ever since.