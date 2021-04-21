Four-star forward Mason Miller officially signs with Jays

Recruit Mason Miller, who committed to Creighton in November, has signed his letter of intent, the CU program announced Wednesday morning.

Miller averaged 19.1 points per game for Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee. His squad — coached by his dad, Mike Miller, who played 17 years in the NBA — won a state title last month.

Miller's rated as the No. 78 overall 2021 prospect on the 247Sports composite ranking. He's also Tennessee's Class AAA Mr. Basketball. He joins signees Ryan Nembhard and John Christofilis as the three members of CU's 2021 class, which ranks 29th (247) and 37th (Rivals)

Miller, a skilled ball-handler and knockdown shooter at 6-foot-9, will likely compete for playing time right away next season for the Jays, who're replacing all five starters off last year's NCAA tournament Sweet 16 team.

"We are thrilled to add Mason to our program," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said in a statement. "He has a combination of size, skill and athleticism that will allow for a seamless transition into college basketball. The versatile nature of his game will allow us to use him in a number of different ways on both ends of the floor."

Miller told The World-Herald last week that he planned to arrive on campus this summer.