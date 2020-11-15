 Skip to main content
Four-star guard TyTy Washington commits to Creighton
Creighton added to its recruiting class Sunday when 6-foot-4 guard TyTy Washington announced that he's pledging to CU. The consensus top 100 prospect is the third member of the class.

 Jon Nyatawa

Creighton has secured a commitment from one of the nation's top playmaking guards. TyTy Washington announced on Sunday that he'll play for CU.

Washington, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound prospect from Arizona, took to Twitter to post an edited photo of him wearing a Bluejays jersey.

Illinois, Arizona State and San Diego State was among the other schools in the mix.

Creighton's coaches apparently used the success of former Bluejay Ty-Shon Alexander to help lure Washington. Alexander led CU in scoring as a sophomore and junior, earning a spot on the All-Big East first team in 2020 before forgoing his senior season and entering the NBA draft. That's the potential role the Jays' staff sees for Washington.

He certainly has that all-around scoring ability. He averaged 27 points per game during the first few games of this season for Arizona Compass Prep School.

And he's been a player on the rise lately — several recruiting analysts are projecting that he's due for a jump in the national rankings. The four-star prospect is already No. 67 on the 247Sports composite chart. Rivals ranks him No. 86 overall and ESPN has him No. 83.

He'll join two other recruits in Creighton's 2021 class. The Jays signed point guard Ryan Nembhard and John Christofilis last week. They're still in the hunt for wing Mason Miller, who lists CU and Indiana as his two finalists.

Photos: History of Creighton men's basketball in the NCAA tournament

Creighton has made the NCAA tournament 21 times in program history. Here are some of the best photos taken in that time.

1 of 62

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

