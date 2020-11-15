Four-star guard TyTy Washington commits to Creighton

Creighton has secured a commitment from one of the nation's top playmaking guards. TyTy Washington announced on Sunday that he'll play for CU.
Washington, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound prospect from Arizona, took to Twitter to post an edited photo of him wearing a Bluejays jersey.
NEW HOME 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣% committed #gobluejays pic.twitter.com/slJhAGH51j— Tyty Washington (@tytywashington3) November 16, 2020
Illinois, Arizona State and San Diego State was among the other schools in the mix.
Creighton's coaches apparently used the success of former Bluejay Ty-Shon Alexander to help lure Washington. Alexander led CU in scoring as a sophomore and junior, earning a spot on the All-Big East first team in 2020 before forgoing his senior season and entering the NBA draft. That's the potential role the Jays' staff sees for Washington.
He certainly has that all-around scoring ability. He averaged 27 points per game during the first few games of this season for Arizona Compass Prep School.
Tyty Washington with some light work at Pangos! 😤🔥— BIL zona🏀 (@BallislifeZona) November 8, 2020
In the last 3 weeks how many players ranked ahead of @tytywashington3 has he gone against and came out on top?! @tytywashington3 @McDAAG @AZCompass_Prep @TeeWash03 @PangosAACamp @Ballislife pic.twitter.com/EvjmKpmUu0
And he's been a player on the rise lately — several recruiting analysts are projecting that he's due for a jump in the national rankings. The four-star prospect is already No. 67 on the 247Sports composite chart. Rivals ranks him No. 86 overall and ESPN has him No. 83.
He'll join two other recruits in Creighton's 2021 class. The Jays signed point guard Ryan Nembhard and John Christofilis last week. They're still in the hunt for wing Mason Miller, who lists CU and Indiana as his two finalists.
