Four-star guard TyTy Washington commits to Creighton

Creighton has secured a commitment from one of the nation's top playmaking guards. TyTy Washington announced on Sunday that he'll play for CU.

Washington, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound prospect from Arizona, took to Twitter to post an edited photo of him wearing a Bluejays jersey.

Illinois, Arizona State and San Diego State was among the other schools in the mix.

Creighton's coaches apparently used the success of former Bluejay Ty-Shon Alexander to help lure Washington. Alexander led CU in scoring as a sophomore and junior, earning a spot on the All-Big East first team in 2020 before forgoing his senior season and entering the NBA draft. That's the potential role the Jays' staff sees for Washington.

He certainly has that all-around scoring ability. He averaged 27 points per game during the first few games of this season for Arizona Compass Prep School.