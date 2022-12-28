 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fox breaks ratings record as 2.99 million watch Creighton's Christmas game

NET Rankings for Creighton, Nebraska and Omaha Dec 26th

A Christmas college basketball game paid major dividends for Fox Sports, as 2.99 million viewers tuned into Creighton's 80-65 win over DePaul.

The network announced the figure on Wednesday along with the news that the game is the most-watched in Fox history and the most-watched college basketball game this year.

CU Athletic Director Marcus Blossom volunteered the Bluejays for the Dec. 25 game that tipped off after Fox's NFL game between the Packers and Dolphins.

“We’ll do whatever, within reason, that’s tasteful to promote Creighton,” Blossom said in an interview with the World-Herald. "Not just necessarily the basketball program, but the university. We feel this puts the university on display on Christmas Day in front of a national audience. I think it's pretty neat for us."

Christmas Day is usually reserved for a loaded slate of top-shelf NBA games. It's possible Fox's success with a college basketball game between two unranked blooms into a more aggressive approach in future. 

Here is the Creighton men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

