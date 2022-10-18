Freshman Ben Shtolzberg is fighting for spot in Creighton basketball's rotation

Ben Shtolzberg moved over 1,500 miles from his home in the suburbs of Los Angeles to play in a situation plenty of his peers would’ve dismissed.

Creighton returns two all-Big East freshmen in the backcourt. Two more joined the squad through the transfer portal. Another upperclassman returns after sitting most of last season with an injury.

Even in a world where the portal allows players to change their scenery at the drop of a hat, why would someone stack the odds against themselves so early?

“I knew what I was coming into,” Shtolzberg said. “I chose this. I prepared my whole life to compete at this level so I’m not really afraid of anything.”

He predicted the ups and downs of being a college basketball player. For him, everyday is different. The personal challenges. The lifestyle. The work. Getting in where he fits in. Shtolzberg braced himself to fight for a spot up the totem pole.

He lived in the gym this summer, perhaps overworking himself. Between multiple workouts a day, summer sessions and lifting, it all began to take its toll.

“My body was really feeling it,” Shtolzberg said. “(The coaches) were trying to tell me to just be smarter with my work when I work.”

The 6-foot-4 guard is talented enough to crack the rotation. He’s even skilled enough to probably impress in his minutes. But there’s still a glaring possibility that he might not play in any given game. There could be consecutive games where he doesn’t get up from his seat.

As long as he works, he’s seemingly OK with the things he can’t control. Sticking to his devices is how he plans to stay level headed.

“To me, it’s all about staying to a routine,” Shtolzberg said. “Staying to what I know is gonna be good for me down the stretch, and that’s just sticking to the work. … If I do that, keep my head down, it’ll work out in the end.”

A poised decision maker and lauded shooter, Shtolzberg has drawn comparisons from coach Greg McDermott and others to former Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski.

Shtolzberg knew of Zegarowski long before any comparisons or when they linked up in New York back in September for the Big East’s annual freshman program. Zegarowski works with Shtolzberg’s trainer whenever he visits Los Angeles.

Beyond their games, Shtolzberg acknowledges the similarities between him and Zegarowski. In his eyes, one thing stands above the rest: They’re both perfectionists.

It gives Shtolzberg hope. Hope that if he follows the same process, he’ll get drafted to the NBA like Zegarowski was.

It’s a huge reason why he committed to CU.

Hardly anyone at his school knew where he was headed for college. He wants to change the narrative himself, but is momentarily at ease with the Bluejays not being the most popular team in every inch of the country. Mostly because of what he saw from Zegarowski and Ty-Shon Alexander’s journeys at Creighton.

“They trusted the process, they trusted the system, and now they’re in the NBA, they’re professionals,” he said. “That’s my goal at the end of the day, I want to be an NBA player.”

Shtolzberg has a ways to go before that vision becomes clear. But the same reason he enrolled at Creighton is why he isn’t counting the days until his NBA dreams are tangible: He’s in no rush.

“Everyone runs their own race,” Shtolzberg said. “... I’m just here to get better and win games. That’s all that matters to me. I want to bring a national championship to Creighton. I think this can become a blue blood.”