From the archives: When Bruce Rasmussen became A.D., Creighton was put in 'very capable hands'

The following stories originally ran in The World-Herald on June 29, 1994, the day after Creighton announced that Bruce Rasmussen would become the school's new athletic director. Rasmussen is retiring after 27 years serving in that position.
* * *
'Proven' Rasmussen Appointed Jays' AD
Bruce Rasmussen's career has followed what he called a normal progression since arriving at Creighton University.
"In 1980, I came here to teach and coach," Rasmussen said. "They found out I couldn't teach, so they made me a coach. Then, they found out I couldn't coach, so they made me an administrator."
Creighton officials announced Tuesday morning that the university has made Rasmussen its top athletic administrator. While Rasmussen likes to joke about his abilities, school officials were serious in stating their support for their new athletic director.
"I don't know anyone at the university who has the support of all the various constituencies that Bruce Rasmussen does," said George Grieb, Creighton's vice president for administration and finance. "Bruce has proved himself as both a coach and administrator, and there is no one with more knowledge of Creighton athletics."
Grieb announced Rasmussen's appointment at a press conference at the school's administration building. Rasmussen, the school's associate athletic director since April 1992, will replace Tom Moore, who will retire Aug. 1 after serving three years as athletic director.
Moore praised the work Rasmussen has done the past 26 months as associate athletic director.
"He has shown he's capable of handling all facets of running this department," Moore said. "I know I'm leaving Creighton athletics in very capable hands."
Rasmussen, 44, has performed a variety of administrative duties since stepping down as coach of the Creighton women's basketball team in April 1992. In 12 seasons as the Lady Jays' coach, Rasmussen compiled a 196-147 record.
"Bruce had a great 12 years as the Lady Jays coach," Moore said. "His coaching ability is a tremendous attribute that he'll bring to this job."
Rasmussen, a native of Webster City, Iowa, spent nine years as a high school teacher and coach in Iowa before accepting the Creighton women's position in 1980. His first two Creighton teams won 16 games and lost 43. His last 10 teams went 180-104, including a 28-4 record in 1991-92 that earned the school its first appearance in the NCAA tournament.
Rasmussen resigned as the Lady Jays' coach a month after his 1991-92 team ended its season with a second-round tournament loss to Stephen F. Austin.
As associate athletic director, Rasmussen has been involved in all areas of the day-to-day operation of the department. He also has worked extensively in beefing up the department's marketing and promotion efforts.
He has served as the department's liaison to the Jaybacker booster group. He has served on committees for the department's two biggest annual fund-raising events — the fall Jaybacker Jamboree and the spring Bluejay Bash.
Rasmussen also was closely involved in the search in March for a new men's basketball coach after Rick Johnson resigned under pressure after three losing seasons. People with knowledge of the search said Rasmussen was primarily responsible for persuading Dana Altman to leave Kansas State after four seasons to take the Creighton position.
"My role in the hiring of Dana Altman has been overstated," Rasmussen said Tuesday. "Dana Altman decided to come to Creighton because of what Creighton University had to offer, not because of any communication that I made to him. I was only the messenger.
"But I will say that as excited as I was when we announced that Dana was our new coach, I'm a lot more excited now. I firmly believe that our men's basketball team will once again become a source of pride for Creighton and the community."
Helping rebuild Creighton's stature in men's basketball is one of the biggest challenges facing Rasmussen. The Bluejays compiled a 24-59 record the past three seasons, failed to qualify for the Missouri Valley Conference postseason tournament the past two seasons and saw attendance decline more than 50 percent since the 1991-92 season.
Other challenges facing Creighton, Rasmussen said, are maintaining fiscal responsibility in budgeting and fund-raising, and establishing a set of standards of accountability within the department.
"Our main purpose as a department is to recruit, retain and graduate our student-athletes," Rasmussen said. "In recent years, we've done a good job of recruiting quality student-athletes, but we haven't done a good job of retaining them. We need to address that attrition rate.
"The biggest challenge facing any athletic department is taking care of the student-athletes. That's what we're all about. We need to make sure that we provide them with everything they need to grow as students and as athletes."
Rasmussen: Creighton Positioned for the Future
Bruce Rasmussen will take over a Creighton University athletic department that arguably is facing its share of problems.
The men's basketball program is coming off three straight losing seasons. Attendance at Creighton men's games is down more than 50 percent from the 1991-92 season.
The school's baseball team has not come close to reaching the dizzying heights of 1991, when the Bluejays made their only appearance in the College World Series. The addition of volleyball and men's and women's crew puts added pressure on an already strained budget.
So why was Rasmussen smiling when asked about the state of Creighton athletics shortly after being announced as the school's new athletic director Tuesday?
"It's like my grandfather used to tell my sisters," Rasmussen said. "He said never undress in front of the bearded lady at the carnival because things aren't always as they appear to be.
"As a department, I think we're a lot stronger than we were three years ago. We've done a lot of things from a business standpoint, things that people don't necessarily see, that put us in better shape to meet the challenges we're facing."
Tom Moore, who retires as Creighton's athletic director Aug. 1, agrees with Rasmussen.
"When I took over three years ago, we had some programs that were really rolling," Moore said. "We weren't able to sustain that success, through no fault of the people who were here.
"While we were having success on the playing fields, there were things internally that needed to be done. There were things that should have been handled that weren't. There were a lot of things we needed to change, and we've worked to make those changes."
Rasmussen's work as associate athletic director the past 26 months will pay dividends for him as he assumes his new post, Moore said.
"What Bruce has done will enable him to concentrate on the positive and keep all the programs moving forward," Moore said.
Rasmussen said the athletic department is now better suited to handle some of the challenges than it was three years ago.
"I've been at Creighton since 1980, and I believe the athletic staff we now have is the best we've had since I've been here," Rasmussen said. "Three years ago, we didn't have the fiscal responsibility that we have now, nor did we do a good job of servicing our booster group, which is the lifeblood of our department.
"We've strengthened the tie between the university and the Jaybackers. I'd say we're in much better shape, and a lot of the credit has to go to Tom Moore."
Since stepping down as the Creighton women's basketball coach in April 1992, Rasmussen has been involved in all facets of the day-to-day operation of the athletic department. He has worked extensively in fund-raising as well as helping establish marketing and promotional efforts for the department.
As athletic director, Rasmussen faces the challenge of getting the Creighton men's basketball program back on track. The Bluejays compiled a 24-59 record the past three seasons and failed to qualify for the Missouri Valley Conference postseason tournament the past two seasons.
The subsequent decline in attendance has added to the athletic department's budget strain.
But reviving the men's basketball program is not the No. 1 priority facing Creighton, Rasmussen said.
