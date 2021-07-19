From the archives: When Bruce Rasmussen became A.D., Creighton was put in 'very capable hands'

So why was Rasmussen smiling when asked about the state of Creighton athletics shortly after being announced as the school's new athletic director Tuesday?

"It's like my grandfather used to tell my sisters," Rasmussen said. "He said never undress in front of the bearded lady at the carnival because things aren't always as they appear to be.

"As a department, I think we're a lot stronger than we were three years ago. We've done a lot of things from a business standpoint, things that people don't necessarily see, that put us in better shape to meet the challenges we're facing."

Tom Moore, who retires as Creighton's athletic director Aug. 1, agrees with Rasmussen.

"When I took over three years ago, we had some programs that were really rolling," Moore said. "We weren't able to sustain that success, through no fault of the people who were here.

"While we were having success on the playing fields, there were things internally that needed to be done. There were things that should have been handled that weren't. There were a lot of things we needed to change, and we've worked to make those changes."

Rasmussen's work as associate athletic director the past 26 months will pay dividends for him as he assumes his new post, Moore said.