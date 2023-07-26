DUNEDIN, New Zealand — Her team didn't come away with a win, but Costa Rican defender Gabriela Guillén did get to celebrate history Wednesday at the Women's World Cup.

The former Creighton standout becoming the first Bluejay — man or woman — to start a World Cup match.

Earning her 26th cap with the national team, Guillén recorded Costa Rica’s first shot on goal in the tournament with a looping shot from 30 yards out. Japan keeper Ayaka Yamashita smothered the attempt, then her offense scored two minutes apart in the first half to record a 2-0 win.

With the victory, Japan and Spain — 5-0 winners over Zambia — were the first teams in the tournament to move on to the round of 16. They are tied for the top spot in Group C with six points each, and seeding will be determined by the outcome of their Monday match.

At CU, Guillén appeared in 64 matches with 38 starts from 2009 through 2012. Playing primarily along the backline, she scored one goal with six assists while playing 3,696 minutes. In 2010, Guillén helped lead CU to a 15-4-2 record, securing the Jays' second Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title. CU also won the Valley tournament championship and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in program history.

Guillén was also the first Bluejay to participate in the World Cup in 2015 and helped Costa Rica to a silver medal at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Her team concludes play at the World Cup at 2 a.m. Monday against Zambia, a match will be televised on FS1.