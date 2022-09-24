Georgetown hands Creighton men's soccer its first Big East loss

Here is the Creighton men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.
WASHINGTON — In Creighton men's soccer's first true road match of the season, Georgetown handed the Bluejays a 2-1 loss Saturday.
The Hoyas, who were picked to finish second in the Big East preseason poll, took a 2-0 lead in the 68th minute. CU answered 90 seconds later when Giorgio Probo converted a penalty kick.
Though Creighton (3-2-3, 0-1-1 Big East) attempted 27 shots on the day, it couldn't come up with the equalizer.
Both keepers were busy Saturday, with Creighton's Paul Kruse recording nine saves and Georgetown's Ryan Schewe eight.
The Jays return home to face Villanova next Saturday.
Creighton (3-2-3, 0-1-1) ............ 0 1—1
At Georgetown (2-4-2, 1-1-0) .... 1 1—2 Goals: CU, Probo. GU, Wu, Murrell.
Photos: Creighton soccer home openers
Creighton players celebrate a goal by Alyssa Judkins (14) against Kansas City during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) battles Kansas CityÕs Lily Stedman during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Alyssa Judkins (14) celebrates a goal with teammates during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Greta Betz kicks the ball past Kansas CityÕs Lily Stedman during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Alyssa Judkins collides with Kansas City Emma Wilson during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Juelle Love dribbles the ball against Kansas City during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) collides with Kansas CityÕs Anna Jennings as they head the ball during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) tracks the ball against Kansas CityÕs Emma Byrne during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Ross Paule talks with players during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jackson Castro (16) kicks a goal past Oakland’s Finn Jurak during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Miguel Ventura kicks the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate a goal by Duncan McGuire (13) against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland’s Noah Bickford (8) dribbles the ball against Creighton’s Giorgio Probo (27) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Dominic Briggs kicks the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland’s Finn Jurak dives to block a kick from Creighton’s Jackson Castro (16) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Duncan McGuire (13) dribbles the ball past Oakland’s Micah Sonnenberg (3) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Owen O’Malley celebrates his goal against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Owen O’Malley dribbles the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!