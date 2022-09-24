 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOCCER

Georgetown hands Creighton men's soccer its first Big East loss

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is the Creighton men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

WASHINGTON — In Creighton men's soccer's first true road match of the season, Georgetown handed the Bluejays a 2-1 loss Saturday.

The Hoyas, who were picked to finish second in the Big East preseason poll, took a 2-0 lead in the 68th minute. CU answered 90 seconds later when Giorgio Probo converted a penalty kick.

Though Creighton (3-2-3, 0-1-1 Big East) attempted 27 shots on the day, it couldn't come up with the equalizer.

Both keepers were busy Saturday, with Creighton's Paul Kruse recording nine saves and Georgetown's Ryan Schewe eight.

The Jays return home to face Villanova next Saturday.

Creighton (3-2-3, 0-1-1) ............ 0  1—1

At Georgetown (2-4-2, 1-1-0) .... 1  1—2

People are also reading…

Goals: CU, Probo. GU, Wu, Murrell.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert