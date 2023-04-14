WASHINGTON, DC — Two big swings of the bat by Cameron Kondo was enough for Georgetown to defeat Creighton softball, 4-3, on Friday afternoon.

Kondo nailed a two-run shot as part of a three-run GU fifth inning that tied the game 3-3 and forced the contest to extras.

Then the Hoyas leadoff batter hit a walk-off bomb to left center in the bottom of the eighth to give GU the series-opening win.

Madeline Vejvoda doubled to left field in the first to score two and then a groundout to second brought Kailey Wilson home to put CU up 3-0 after three.

Jays starter Natalia Puchino had allowed just one hit through four, but walked the first two Hoya batters to start the fifth. Claire Turner hit an RBI grounder to put Georgetown on the board then Kondo did the rest.

Puchino (10-11) ended up allowing just four hits with all four earned runs, walked three, but struck out six.

Wilson, Vejvoda, and Alyssa Gappa all had a pair of hits to lead the Bluejays.

Creighton continues its series with the Hoyas Saturday at 2 p.m.

Creighton (17-23)... 201 000 00 — 3 8 0

Georgetown (12-24)... 000 030 01 — 4 4 0

W: Puchino (10-11) L: Parker (3-10) 2B: CU, Gappa, Vejvoda. HR: GU, Kondo (2).