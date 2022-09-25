Georgetown's scoring flurry nets win over Creighton women

Here is the Creighton women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.
WASHINGTON — No. 23 Georgetown scored twice in a three-minute span late in the first half en route to a 4-0 win over the Creighton women Sunday.
It was the first time this season that the Bluejays (4-2-4, 0-2 Big East) allowed more than two goals in a match.
Keelan Terrell made three saves for CU, which returns to action Thursday at Marquette.
Creighton (4-2-4, 0-2) ........... 0 0—0 At Georgetown (6-1-3, 2-0) ... 2 2—4 Goals: GU, Vicari, Lardner, Lenain, Means.
Photos: Creighton soccer home openers
Creighton players celebrate a goal by Alyssa Judkins (14) against Kansas City during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) battles Kansas CityÕs Lily Stedman during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Alyssa Judkins (14) celebrates a goal with teammates during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Greta Betz kicks the ball past Kansas CityÕs Lily Stedman during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Alyssa Judkins collides with Kansas City Emma Wilson during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Juelle Love dribbles the ball against Kansas City during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) collides with Kansas CityÕs Anna Jennings as they head the ball during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) tracks the ball against Kansas CityÕs Emma Byrne during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Ross Paule talks with players during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jackson Castro (16) kicks a goal past Oakland’s Finn Jurak during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Miguel Ventura kicks the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate a goal by Duncan McGuire (13) against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland’s Noah Bickford (8) dribbles the ball against Creighton’s Giorgio Probo (27) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Dominic Briggs kicks the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland’s Finn Jurak dives to block a kick from Creighton’s Jackson Castro (16) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Duncan McGuire (13) dribbles the ball past Oakland’s Micah Sonnenberg (3) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Owen O’Malley celebrates his goal against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Owen O’Malley dribbles the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
