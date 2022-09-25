 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Georgetown's scoring flurry nets win over Creighton women

Here is the Creighton women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

WASHINGTON — No. 23 Georgetown scored twice in a three-minute span late in the first half en route to a 4-0 win over the Creighton women Sunday.

It was the first time this season that the Bluejays (4-2-4, 0-2 Big East) allowed more than two goals in a match.

Keelan Terrell made three saves for CU, which returns to action Thursday at Marquette.

Creighton (4-2-4, 0-2) ........... 0 0—0

At Georgetown (6-1-3, 2-0) ... 2 2—4

Goals: GU, Vicari, Lardner, Lenain, Means.

