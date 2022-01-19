'Give our fans a show': Creighton makes 14 3-pointers in win over St. John's

O'Connell also spent all night trying to slow down the most lethal scorer in the Big East. Red Storm wing Julian Champagnie ended up with 17 points, but it took him 21 shots to get there (he missed 10 of his first 11 tries).

"When it comes to guarding guys like that, I try to start on the defensive end and lock in (there) first," O'Connell said. "Just because I know with our system, and trusting the way we play, those shots are going to come."

By the time Champagnie found a rhythm, O'Connell already had his. And CU had the game well in hand.

The final winning margin (23 points) was the second largest of the year for the Jays and the largest margin of defeat this season for the Johnnies.

Creighton used an 11-0 run to jump ahead 20-7 after eight minutes and never looked back.

It led by as many as 30 points. It dominated the boards (50-31). It got scoring lifts from a couple freshmen, Alexander (11 points) and Kaluma (20 points). St. John's coach Mike Anderson thought his team looked a "half-step slow" and he credited the Jays for winning the majority of 50-50 balls.

That's exactly what CU's guys envisioned two days ago.