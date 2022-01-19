'Give our fans a show': Creighton makes 14 3-pointers in win over St. John's

Two days before Creighton took the court for its first home game in more than a month, the Jays stepped on the practice floor with a purpose.
Their head coach wasn't even there. Greg McDermott had a minor medical procedure, so he watched the video clips from home later.
What he saw from his young group set the stage for Wednesday's 87-64 win over St. John's (10-6, 2-3), just the third time this year that this young CU squad has convincingly handled an opponent from start to finish.
The tone was set Monday in practice. The top rotation players, attentive and motivated, worked to maximize every rep. The scout team expertly simulated St. John's defensive tenacity and its frenetic pace on the other end. The energetic assistants held each guy accountable every step of the way.
Finally, the Jays (11-6, 3-2) were getting to suit up in their house. They needed to make the most of it. They prepared with that in mind.
"We want to give our fans a show every single time we go out there — and obviously a 'dub," freshman Arthur Kaluma said. "That led to our prep."
Creighton last played inside the CHI Health Center on Dec. 17 when it beat Villanova 79-59. COVID postponements created the longest gap between home games since the 1987-88 season.
The last couple weeks were especially challenging. CU got smoked in the road rematch with the Wildcats and couldn't hold off Xavier in Cincinnati.
But the Jays shook off the defeats — those frustrating losses defined by their own miscues and a few punishing lessons on Big East physicality. They firmly hit the reset button Monday, eying their chance to flash their potential in their own backyard.
"It's that next-play mentality," freshman Trey Alexander. "(McDermott) told us at the beginning of the year we were going to have ups and downs in a basketball season.
"Our practices after we lost to Xavier, we ramped it up a little bit. We became more focused. We started locking in better. I feel like that's what helped us get over the top (Wednesday)."
Creighton arguably had its best offensive game of the year.
There were the 19 turnovers against the St. John's pressure defense Wednesday, a deficiency that's often plagued CU this season. Despite the miscues, though, the Jays never lost control.
They knocked down a season-high 14 3-pointers, shot 50% from the field and got career-highs from three different players.
Senior Alex O'Connell was the headliner, finishing with 28 points (6 of 9 from 3-point range). He hit three 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions to help CU stretch its lead to 42-28 in the first half. He had two 3s and three free-throws during the Jays' 15-point, five-possession stretch after halftime, pushing their advantage to 72-45 with 11 minutes remaining.
O'Connell also spent all night trying to slow down the most lethal scorer in the Big East. Red Storm wing Julian Champagnie ended up with 17 points, but it took him 21 shots to get there (he missed 10 of his first 11 tries).
"When it comes to guarding guys like that, I try to start on the defensive end and lock in (there) first," O'Connell said. "Just because I know with our system, and trusting the way we play, those shots are going to come."
By the time Champagnie found a rhythm, O'Connell already had his. And CU had the game well in hand.
The final winning margin (23 points) was the second largest of the year for the Jays and the largest margin of defeat this season for the Johnnies.
Creighton used an 11-0 run to jump ahead 20-7 after eight minutes and never looked back.
It led by as many as 30 points. It dominated the boards (50-31). It got scoring lifts from a couple freshmen, Alexander (11 points) and Kaluma (20 points). St. John's coach Mike Anderson thought his team looked a "half-step slow" and he credited the Jays for winning the majority of 50-50 balls.
That's exactly what CU's guys envisioned two days ago.
"It's a really good win," McDermott said. "We haven't done this to many teams this year. It was good to see that we had that in us."
