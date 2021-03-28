Gonzaga jumps out to early lead, overwhelms Creighton in Sweet 16 matchup

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Jays suffered through another rough offensive stretch to open the second half, managing just nine points on their first 17 possessions. Gonzaga turned its 10-point halftime lead into a 62-42 advantage with 11:22 left. And that was that.

Zegarowski finished with a team-high 19 points. Junior Christian Bishop added 12 points and senior Denzel Mahoney scored 13. The Jays made just 5 of their 22 3-pointers Sunday.

It surely will be the last time this collection of CU veterans will suit up together.

Mahoney, Damien Jefferson and Mitch Ballock are all seniors. Zegarowski might turn pro. If the early portion of the transfer-heavy offseason is any indication, there could be some more attrition, too.

But these Jays did indeed earn their place as one of the top teams in school history.

They won a share of Creighton's first-ever Big East regular season title last year. They came up short of a league championship this season but became the first CU squad to win back-to-back NCAA tournament games.

They just couldn't stay with Gonzaga, which has defeated all but one of its opponents by double-digits this year. The Zags had four guys in double figures Sunday, led by big man Drew Timme's 22 points.