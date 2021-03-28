Gonzaga jumps out to early lead, overwhelms Creighton in Sweet 16 matchup

NDIANAPOLIS — Top-ranked Gonzaga handled Creighton Sunday the way it's dominated nearly every opponent so far in its perfect season, overwhelming the Jays with explosive talent and relentless pace in a Sweet 16 blowout.
The Zags (29-0) jumped ahead 15-6 in the early going, held a 10-point halftime advantage and stretched their lead to as many as 27.
They shot 59.6% from the floor — going an incredible 25 of 33 inside the arc — and tortured CU with their constant movement and precise passing.
Creighton (22-9) had been fueled by an improved defense this year, and only two of its opponents made more than half their shots in a single game. But Gonzaga sliced CU up Sunday.
The 83-65 final marked the end of a historic season for the Jays, who advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974. They beat UC Santa Barbara and Ohio to reach Sunday's showdown and they took the court with an upset-minded approach.
But Gonzaga was ready.
The Zags landed the first blow, scoring on nine of their first 11 possessions.
And after CU pushed back and pulled within 27-25 on Marcus Zegarowski's 3-pointer with 10 minutes left, the Bulldogs stretched their lead out again as Creighton missed nine straight shots.
The Jays suffered through another rough offensive stretch to open the second half, managing just nine points on their first 17 possessions. Gonzaga turned its 10-point halftime lead into a 62-42 advantage with 11:22 left. And that was that.
Zegarowski finished with a team-high 19 points. Junior Christian Bishop added 12 points and senior Denzel Mahoney scored 13. The Jays made just 5 of their 22 3-pointers Sunday.
It surely will be the last time this collection of CU veterans will suit up together.
Mahoney, Damien Jefferson and Mitch Ballock are all seniors. Zegarowski might turn pro. If the early portion of the transfer-heavy offseason is any indication, there could be some more attrition, too.
But these Jays did indeed earn their place as one of the top teams in school history.
They won a share of Creighton's first-ever Big East regular season title last year. They came up short of a league championship this season but became the first CU squad to win back-to-back NCAA tournament games.
They just couldn't stay with Gonzaga, which has defeated all but one of its opponents by double-digits this year. The Zags had four guys in double figures Sunday, led by big man Drew Timme's 22 points.
History of Creighton in the NCAA tournament since 2000
