St. John's had a big fourth inning, but Creighton's was a little bigger — thanks to Cayla Nielsen. And that resulted in the Bluejays rallying for a 7-5 win Saturday at CU Sports Complex.

Creighton went into the fourth with a 3-2 lead before the Red Storm scored three runs to take the lead. Katie Wittaker led off with a tying homer before St. John's took advantage of a walk, throwing error and wild pitch to tack on two more. Red Storm pitcher Loreley Francia then retired the first two Jays in the bottom of the inning.

But CU would work a walk and two singles to load the bases for Nielsen, and the junior from Blair delivered a grand slam to center for her eighth homer of the season. That provided enough margin for the Jays (22-30, 6-17 Big East) and reliever Jena Lawrence, who went the final four innings — holding SJU (21-27, 7-13) scoreless in the last three — to pick up the win.

Senior Kailey Wilson, the reigning Big East player of the year, drove in CU's other three runs. That included her 11th homer, a two-run shot in the third inning. That gave her 37 in her career to move into a tie for fourth on the program's all-time list.

The Jays also surpassed last season's Big East win total in coach Krista Wood's first year, and could add to it when the teams conclude their final regular-season series at 11 a.m. Sunday.

St. John's (21-27, 7-13) ......... 020 300 0—5 7 1

At Creighton (22-30, 6-17) .... 102 400 x—7 10 1

W: Lawrence, 2-2. L: Francia, 5-6. 2B: SJ, Cody. 3B: 3B: Dalton. HR: SJ, Whittaker. CU, Nielsen, Wilson.