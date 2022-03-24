Greg McDermott, Creighton announce multi-year extension

Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott made it official Thursday: He signed a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Omaha for years to come.

In a statement released by CU, McDermott, who will enter his 13th season at the school, thanked new athletic director Marcus Blossom and Creighton president Rev. Daniel Hendrickson for their support.

"I look forward to working with them to create the best possible experience for our student-athletes, both on and off the playing floor," McDermott said. "While I am proud of the accomplishments of the past, I couldn't be more excited to continue the upward trajectory of our program, in front of the absolute best fans in the country."

Blossom, still in his first year as CU's AD, lauded McDermott's achievements in 12 years at Creighton, which include seven NCAA Tournaments. The Bluejays recently advanced to the second round of the NCAAs last weekend before losing to top-seeded Kansas.

"His teams play hard for each other, are well-prepared, and they form a great community," Blossom said. "It's a culture that not only generates wins on the court, but resonates within Creighton and Omaha. We have become one of the best programs in the BIG EAST, a regular participant in the NCAA Tournament and I believe the best is yet to come. This contract represents a commitment of mine to retain and recruit talent, and to win championships. We are confident, under Greg's leadership, that we will achieve our goals."

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.