Greg McDermott, Creighton announce multi-year extension

Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott made it official Thursday: He signed a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Omaha for years to come.
In a statement released by CU, McDermott, who will enter his 13th season at the school, thanked new athletic director Marcus Blossom and Creighton president Rev. Daniel Hendrickson for their support.
"I look forward to working with them to create the best possible experience for our student-athletes, both on and off the playing floor," McDermott said. "While I am proud of the accomplishments of the past, I couldn't be more excited to continue the upward trajectory of our program, in front of the absolute best fans in the country." Blossom, still in his first year as CU's AD, lauded McDermott's achievements in 12 years at Creighton, which include seven NCAA Tournaments. The Bluejays recently advanced to the second round of the NCAAs last weekend before losing to top-seeded Kansas.
"His teams play hard for each other, are well-prepared, and they form a great community," Blossom said. "It's a culture that not only generates wins on the court, but resonates within Creighton and Omaha. We have become one of the best programs in the BIG EAST, a regular participant in the NCAA Tournament and I believe the best is yet to come. This contract represents a commitment of mine to retain and recruit talent, and to win championships. We are confident, under Greg's leadership, that we will achieve our goals."
Photos: Greg McDermott through the years
After growing up in Cascade, Iowa, Greg McDermott went on to play at Northern Iowa from 1984-88, earning second-team all-conference honors as a junior.
NORTHERN IOWA ATHLETICS
After serving as an assistant at North Dakota, Greg McDermott got his first head coaching job at Wayne State in 1994. He won 116 games there in six years and led the Wildcats to four straight 20-win seasons.
Greg McDermott took over at his alma mater, Northern Iowa, in April 2001. He made three consecutive trips to the NCAA tournament from 2004-06.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Greg McDermott was introduced as Iowa State's new coach in March 2006, but he struggled to find success in Ames. He left after four seasons with a losing overall record, no NCAA tournament appearances and no better than a seventh-place finish in the Big 12.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Greg McDermott inherited a Creighton roster in his first season that included experienced veterans like Kenny Lawson and Antoine Young, as well as a mix of talented young players like Grant Gibbs, Gregory Echenique and his son, Doug McDermott.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Greg McDermott led Creighton to a 23-16 overall record in his first season. The Bluejays played in the College Basketball Invitational and lost in the championship series to Oregon and former Bluejay coach Dana Altman.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
In 2012, Greg McDermott won his first Missouri Valley tournament title with Creighton, defeating Illinois State by four in the championship game.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The 2011-12 season also featured Creighton's first NCAA tournament victory in a decade. The No. 8-seeded Bluejays defeated Alabama in the first round before falling to North Carolina.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton and Greg McDermott made it back-to-back conference tournament titles in 2013. The Bluejays also won the regular-season championship that season.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Greg McDermott led Creighton back to the NCAA tournament in 2013, this time as a No. 7 seed, and defeated Cincinnati in the opener before getting eliminated by Duke in the second round.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Greg McDermott helped steer Creighton into the Big East, and he made his coaching debut in the conference on Dec. 31, 2013, with a 67-49 victory over Marquette.
MARK DAVIS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Greg McDermott had the opportunity to coach his son, Doug McDermott, for four seasons at Creighton. Doug was a three-time All-American under his father and won the national player of the year award in 2014.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's third consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament ended with another second-round loss. After defeating Louisiana-Lafayette in the opener, CU fell by 30 to Baylor, again falling short of the Sweet 16.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's first season in the post-Doug McDermott era was a struggle, as the Bluejays limped to a 14-19 overall record — 4-14 in the Big East — under Greg McDermott in 2014-15.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton saw improvement under Greg McDermott in 2015-16, finishing sixth in the Big East with a 9-9 record. The Bluejays made it to the NIT that season, losing to BYU in the quarterfinals.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Greg McDermott led Creighton to its best start in program history during the 2016-17 season. The Bluejays won their first 13 games and were ranked as high as No. 7 nationally before struggling down the stretch.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The late-season struggles continued for Greg McDermott and Creighton into the NCAA tournament. The No. 6-seeded Bluejays fell to Rhode Island in the first round, ending their once-promising season.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Greg McDermott was targeted by Ohio State for its head coaching vacancy, but on June 8, 2017, he announced that he was staying with the Bluejays.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton coach Greg McDermott comforts Marcus Foster near the end of a 69-59 loss to Kansas State in the 2018 NCAA tournament. The loss was the Jays' third straight in the NCAA tournament.
DANIEL SANGJIB/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
In 2019, Greg McDermott and the Jays reached the quarterfinals of the NIT after being picked to finish ninth in the Big East.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
During the 2020 season, Greg McDermott reached 500 career wins. Creighton Athletic Director awarded McDermott a commemorative basketball for the achievement.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Greg McDermott led the Jays to their first Big East regular-season title in 2020, earning Big East coach of the year honors. Creighton was the top seed in the Big East tournament before the rest of the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Greg McDermott led Creighton to a pair of wins in the 2021 NCAA tournament, helping the Jays earn their first Sweet 16 appearance since 1974. CU fell short against Gonzaga in the round of 16, 83-65.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
