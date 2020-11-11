Greg McDermott hasn't seen John Christofilis play in person. The Creighton coach is still impressed

Greg McDermott never got an in-person glimpse of 2021 signee John Christofilis firing up jump shots, but the Creighton coach didn’t need the first-hand evaluation to confirm his assessment.
Christofilis is an excellent shooter.
“We were really impressed, as we dug into it more, with his ability to shoot the basketball,” McDermott said Wednesday.
Christofilis was one of two recruits who on Wednesday signed letters of intent to play basketball for the Jays next year. Point guard Ryan Nembhard was the other.
And with their signings officially announced Wednesday, McDermott was able to publicly address each of the guys for the first time.
They’re both “gym rats” whose skill-sets will fit well in Creighton’s system, he said.
But their recruitments transpired quite differently.
The Creighton coaches targeted Christofilis over the summer — well after the NCAA decided to prohibit off-campus recruiting.
So McDermott said he and his staff made assessments based off game clips of the 6-foot-4 Seattle product. They also reached out to contacts for scouting-report-style tidbits and they dove into the statistics (Christofilis shot 45% from 3-point range as a high school junior).
“First of all, the numbers don’t lie,” McDermott said. “Then you just have to trust your eye.”
And with Nembhard?
McDermott knew right away.
He said he was sitting next to assistant Alan Huss at the Peach Jam AAU tournament a few summers ago. He spotted the 6-foot-1 Nembhard — who’s always been “an Energizer bunny” on the court. Then he turned to Huss.
“That little guy’s incredible,” McDermott recalled saying.
The recruiting process took off from there. McDermott admitted that the Jays may have been a tad fortunate — Florida was considered the early leader for Ryan until his brother Andrew decided to transfer. But ultimately, the fit made sense for Ryan and CU.
Nembhard, a Toronto native who plays at Montverde Academy in Florida, can push the pace and see the floor as a point guard, according to McDermott. Plus, Nembhard has “elite leadership skills,” McDermott said.
Nembhard told The World-Herald that he spent a good portion of his summer focusing on improving his decision-making process in transition. He said Andrew, who transferred to Gonzaga, has passed along some really good tips.
“I think it’s just a lot of instincts,” Nembhard said. “But I try to slow the game down in transition — even when you’re going fast. I think that’s the best way to be effective. Slow the game down with your mind, and then try to pick apart the defense.”
Nembhard’s ranked No. 110 on the 247Sports composite rankings. Christofilis is No. 206.
There’s a chance that Creighton could add to its 2021 class. It still has at least two open spots.
TyTy Washington, a top 100 combo guard, has considered CU as an option for months. He decides on Sunday. The Jays are in the mix for several other 2021 prospects, including wings Mason Miller and Hunter Sallis.
“We’re still involved with a few more guys and we’re hopeful that we can add to this class before the (signing) period ends,” McDermott said.
