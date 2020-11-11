Greg McDermott hasn't seen John Christofilis play in person. The Creighton coach is still impressed

“First of all, the numbers don’t lie,” McDermott said. “Then you just have to trust your eye.”

And with Nembhard?

McDermott knew right away.

He said he was sitting next to assistant Alan Huss at the Peach Jam AAU tournament a few summers ago. He spotted the 6-foot-1 Nembhard — who’s always been “an Energizer bunny” on the court. Then he turned to Huss.

“That little guy’s incredible,” McDermott recalled saying.

The recruiting process took off from there. McDermott admitted that the Jays may have been a tad fortunate — Florida was considered the early leader for Ryan until his brother Andrew decided to transfer. But ultimately, the fit made sense for Ryan and CU.

Nembhard, a Toronto native who plays at Montverde Academy in Florida, can push the pace and see the floor as a point guard, according to McDermott. Plus, Nembhard has “elite leadership skills,” McDermott said.

Nembhard told The World-Herald that he spent a good portion of his summer focusing on improving his decision-making process in transition. He said Andrew, who transferred to Gonzaga, has passed along some really good tips.