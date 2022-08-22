Greg McDermott isn't paying attention to Creighton basketball's rankings

Creighton men’s basketball has been armed with the tools. It’s up to the heap of talent that’s found itself in CU’s lap to build something great.

Thirteen-year coach Greg McDermott’s first plan of action? Getting back to the style of play that has defined his tenure with the Bluejays.

“I think because we have more depth, we can get back to playing faster, and the more open style that we’ve played in the past,” McDermott said.

That likely means returning to the three-guard lineup that fans know and love. Pairing sophomores Ryan Nembhard and Trey Alexander with South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman can be frightening for opposing defenses. Arthur Kaluma’s forever-improving handle makes for even fewer broken possessions.

“Whoever gets the rebound will push the break,” McDermott said.

It also means chucking up more 3s than most, though that isn’t something the Bluejays completely shied away from last season despite shooting 30.8% from deep. McDermott noted that the natural improvement for the team’s returners and the portal additions should help bring the numbers up.

He even suggested that fans could expect to see junior Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting 3s this year, perhaps at a higher volume than his 0.4 attempts per game a season ago.

McDermott mentioned Scheierman — who averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists last year before being named Summit League Player of the Year — might be an even better passer than he is a scorer; Such a willing passer that he’s dished away some open shots that McDermott wished he would shoot during their summer sessions.

While the offensive possibilities are seemingly endless, McDermott still wants to “hang our hat on a very good defense.” According to KenPom, the Bluejays deployed the 19th best defense in the nation this past season — the best mark yet under McDermott.

Much of that can be attributed to Kalkbrenner, who can practically hoist an entire defensive unit atop his shoulders at this stage. But McDermott credited Alex O’Connell’s ability as a perimeter defender, as well as Ryan Hawkins’ leadership and communication on that end as parts of last year’s success.

With Hawkins’ departure, McDermott says, the attributes he brought will have to be replaced “more by committee.”

“I’m not sure we have a guy that was as vocal as Ryan Hawkins was,” he said. “That’s something we’re gonna have to work on as a team, and hopefully somebody can develop into that over time.”

As for trying to replace what O’Connell could do, McDermott has a couple of names in mind that could likely be his next preferred perimeter defenders: Alexander and senior Shereef Mitchell.

Mitchell, who missed all but six games this past season due to injury, will likely reprise his preceding role in which he hovered between 15 to 20 minutes a game.

Creighton won’t enter the season with the injuries that plagued it down the stretch. McDermott described Nembhard and Kalkbrenner, who were dearly missed during the Bluejays’ bout with Kansas in the Round of 32, as being “in a good place.”

Kaluma hasn’t been active for a few weeks for what McDermott called a minor knee issue, which he’ll return from in two to three weeks. Freshman Jasen Green had toe surgery earlier in the offseason which kept him out for roughly five weeks, but he’s since returned. McDermott said no one else on the team is limited at the moment.

It’s unclear who’ll round out Creighton’s tight rotation outside of the heavily projected starting five of Nembhard, Alexander, Scheierman, Kaluma and Kalkbrenner. If he can help it, McDermott typically won’t give more than eight players meaningful minutes in a game.

Mitchell feels like an obvious choice off the bench. McDermott noted that TCU transfer Francisco Farabello “adds a nice dimension to our roster,” which feels like a hint at him slotting in, especially after he shot 40% over three seasons in Fort Worth. The last spot might be redshirt freshman Mason Miller’s to lose.

Ranked No. 74 in his recruiting class by 247Sports Composite, Miller chose to redshirt this past season in order to develop his body. According to McDermott, Miller has put on 12-15 pounds of muscle. Aside from his stellar shooting, McDermott tabbed him as the best vertical leaper on the team.

“Frankly, I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t work his way into the rotation,” McDermott said.

If anyone was to challenge that, or any of the reserve slots, freshman Ben Shtolzberg seemingly isn’t too far behind in the race. Among the freshmen, Shtolzberg is likely the most ready to contribute. Center Fred King “oozes potential” but still has a ways to go. Green missed a good chunk of the summer and will likely require some time in the fold.

While McDermott cited the obviously steep learning curve for freshmen, he listed off the things Shtolzberg currently offers: Great size for a guard at 6-foot-5, his handle, his jumper, and his IQ at this stage.

“The sky's the limit for him,” McDermott said. “He’s got some of the attributes that Marcus Zegarowski had at a young age, only he’s a bit bigger.”

For what it’s worth, whatever rotation McDermott puts together will likely rank among the nation’s best on paper. But McDermott is more worried about when his team will peak than where his team is polled.

"I don't pay any attention to rankings," he said. "My hope is that we're playing really good basketball in February and March, and if we're doing that, the rankings take care of themselves."