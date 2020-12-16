Greg McDermott, Jays experiencing cost of success, but they're prepared for Big East's best

In case Creighton was wondering about the size of the target on its back during Big East play, a motivated Marquette squad just offered a resounding representation of the challenge that awaits a reigning league champion.
The Golden Eagles — well-prepared, energetic and focused — played at their best in their 89-84 win at CU on Monday.
A team shooting 35.1% from 3-point range made seven of its nine triples after halftime. It had an assist-to-turnover rate under 1.0 coming into the game, but recorded a 1.58 ratio against Creighton.
Guards D.J. Carton and Greg Elliott produced career-high scoring outputs. Elliott didn’t miss a long-range shot. Forward Dawson Garcia grabbed 10 boards, the best rebounding day of his freshman season.
“Marquette was terrific,” CU coach Greg McDermott said. “They made some tough shots from 3. Three or four times I think they got us as the shot clock was about to expire. They played really good basketball.”
McDermott might find that he’s dishing out similar compliments to his opponents after every league game.
That’s the cost of success.
Creighton earned a share of the Big East regular season title last year. It began this season ranked No. 11 in the preseason AP Top 25 and it has spent the past three weeks inside the top 10. Plus, most of the roster is back — these are the same Jays who handed at least one defeat to every other conference opponent last season.
So when CU takes the floor this year, it’s not going to catch anyone by surprise. Quite the opposite.
The rest of the league squads will maximize their preparation time ahead of a game against Creighton. They’ll raise their attention to detail. They’ll find new sources of inspiration. They’ll get creative with their plans of attack.
It could lead to more examples of what CU experienced Monday: A Marquette team bringing its A-game from start to finish.
The Jays (4-2, 0-1) are aware of this.
But they’re also convinced that if they handle their own business — by collaborating on offense and staying committed to high-effort defense — they can withstand the assaults from their upset-minded foes.
After losing Monday, the conversation among Creighton players was about fixing their own problems.
“Are we going to go back and look in the mirror and make a change?” senior guard Mitch Ballock said. “If we don’t make a change, then we’re going to keep seeing the same results. Each one of us has to do that.”
The Jays were most disappointed with their performance defensively and their inability to match Marquette’s level of toughness.
They surrendered 1.33 points per possession, the highest offensive efficiency rate by a CU opponent in a Big East game in three seasons. The Golden Eagles' 10 offensive rebounds in the second half were a big reason for that.
Creighton also missed 11 free throws (all in the final 10 minutes). The Jays haven't missed that many from the foul line in a league game since the 2017 Big East tournament, when they went 20 of 33 at the stripe in a win over Providence.
“I’ve got a locker room of really mature guys,” McDermott said. “A lot of juniors and seniors. They’ve been through the wars. I think when they watch the film, it’s not going to whisper to them. It’s going to scream to them — the areas that we are falling short.”
