Greg McDermott offered to resign, but that's not what Creighton's players wanted

“Coach McDermott’s recent postgame comments do not represent the mission and values of the Big East Conference and are at odds with our schools' commitment to inclusive cultures, racial sensitivity, equity, social justice and respect for our student-athletes and others associated with our programs.

“There is no place in our society for language that evokes painful chapters in our nation's history, and this unfortunate incident will only strengthen the resolve of our schools to combat racism, social injustice and inequality in all of their forms.

“We believe Coach McDermott's apology is a necessary first step in Creighton's healing process, and we are confident that Creighton's leadership will continue to address this matter in an appropriate manner.”

Creighton officials said in a university statement Tuesday that any disciplinary measures would be handled in a confidential manner.

McDermott said during the interview that the players wanted him to coach.

“You hope in this world that one mistake doesn’t define you, but obviously this one is going to for me for quite some time,” McDermott said. “I hurt some people that are really, really close to me and I care deeply about.”