Greg McDermott stands behind 'make shot, miss shot' motto after Jays' shooting woes continue

The streaks and handprints left on the hardwood after a game can be lost or forgotten through its 40 minutes. I could track and trace nearly all of them like hieroglyphics in the aftermath of Creighton’s loss to UConn.

I was one of the few remaining souls left to wander the halls of Gampel Pavilion on Saturday night. I stayed long enough that trying to catch a Lyft was like trying to flag down a plane while stranded on an island. Long enough to hear the janitors sing songs we typically save for Sunday cleaning as they picked up the pieces of the Husky faithful.

Long enough to finally remember what it was like to be alone with my thoughts; that feeling grew faint while more than 10,000 people made their presence felt around me for several hours. To process what I’d just witnessed, why my thoughts were conflicted and what it all meant.

The skid marks and fingerprints I examined only confirmed the feeling I’d gotten from the game. Yet UConn coach Dan Hurley took it a step further.

“It felt like a Big East championship type of game,” Hurley said. “Two teams vying for regular season, two teams in a Big East semi or a Big East final. That was a bloodbath out there.”

I witnessed Creighton hang around with the No. 4 team in the nation on the road — which wouldn’t have any element of surprise had its six-game losing streak not happened. It’s shown enough to belong in those kinds of games.

There’s no shame in losing to an undoubtedly strong Huskies squad in their own building. It’s the way the Bluejays lost that could induce frustration among viewers. As much as they showed they could hang, they showed off the limitations that have kept them from winning big games.

Flashes of the team that couldn’t go anymore or was pushed off of its spots like the Marquette game showed. The Huskies’ ball pressure can do that.

There were flashes of a team that has seen incredibly shallow lows from deep when it comes to shotmaking. Not any kind of 3s, either. Open 3s that the Jays have earned. Shots that couldn’t be any more desirable based on personnel.

Shot Quality’s Twitter page will tell you that. It’s become a ritual for fans to be told what they already watched midgame: Creighton should’ve beaten said opponent based on looks it earned.

At this rate, the Jays will undoubtedly be crowned the shot quality champions by the end of the year. But how many wins will it translate to?

I’ve questioned coach Greg McDermott’s process because he is the only one who can truly speak thoroughly for the mishaps behind such a talented team. I don’t necessarily disagree with his “make shot, miss shot motto.”

The Jays are often right. Basketball is basketball. Variance takes place.

It’s less about McDermott and more about the group he’s deployed. How many similar talented teams have displayed such a large disparity in their best and worst shooting days? How many have shot 15% or less more than once in a season just games into conference play?

McDermott can only blurt out his motto because everything else is out of his control. The Jays found open looks and missed them time and time again. It wasn’t an anomaly. Can something drastically change?

Creighton recruited a core of players that can shoot, dribble and pass in order to work in McDermott’s system. When the shooting hasn’t worked, the team has not gotten over the hump against good teams.

It’s a hill they’ll have to find a way over, because there seemingly aren’t a ton of changes the Jays can make systematically that will make sense based on personnel while simultaneously making the group better.

The shots will likely have to fall for a deep run.

In the meantime, they can control the smaller margins to ease the blows of their shotmaking woes. Better bracing themselves for ball pressure. Giving more attention to the easy second chances.

The flashes were there, with steps being taken in the right direction. Arthur Kaluma has turned a corner as of late, and his Herculean performance on the offensive glass last night helped keep the Huskies from pulling away further.

While he had plenty of room to change his approach, others’ changes might come in smaller forms. But being shot quality champions is only half the battle for the Jays to go as far as they desire.

Soon enough, the rest of the way should be relatively less stressful compared to the schedule the program set up through two months. Road games versus Marquette and the Huskies are already behind them.

Xavier is on tap, though the remainder of games aren’t exactly Arkansas, Texas at the Moody Center or UConn at Gampel.

The pathway is there for the Jays to continue to grow while still aiming for postseason success. McDermott seems to believe his group is trending that way.

“I think the schedule we’ve played has prepared us for everything we’re going to see,” he said. “Today was an example of that. We really got punched in the mouth before halftime and we came out and played pretty well to start that second half. Now we just got to stack those parts of the game where it’s really good on top of each other.”

Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins called Creighton “a top-10 team,” which among humble opposing team postgame sentiments felt fairly genuine. People see CU’s ceiling. It’ll be up to the Jays to bridge the gap between that and their floor.

The 2022-23 Creighton men's basketball team