Greg McDermott will miss Saturday's Creighton-DePaul game due to COVID protocols

Creighton will be without coach Greg McDermott for Saturday's game against DePaul due to COVID protocols, CU announced Friday.

The Jays' home game against DePaul is still scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday inside the CHI Health Center. The Big East's COVID policy requires teams to take the court as long as they have at least one coach and seven scholarship players available.

McDermott was in attendance for Creighton's most recent game — an 87-64 victory over St. John's Wednesday at the CHI. CU had its full roster suited up Wednesday as well.

Assistant coach Alan Huss presumably will take over head coaching duties Saturday, though CU did not specify in its announcement who will coach the team in McDermott's absence.

Huss stepped in as the Jays' interim coach during McDermott's four-game suspension last season. Huss helped lead the team to a 93-73 win over Butler on March 6 without McDermott on the sidelines.