Greg McDermott will miss Saturday's Creighton-DePaul game due to COVID protocols

Creighton will be without coach Greg McDermott for Saturday's game against DePaul due to COVID protocols, CU announced Friday.
The Jays' home game against DePaul is still scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday inside the CHI Health Center. The Big East's COVID policy requires teams to take the court as long as they have at least one coach and seven scholarship players available.
McDermott was in attendance for Creighton's most recent game — an 87-64 victory over St. John's Wednesday at the CHI. CU had its full roster suited up Wednesday as well.
Assistant coach Alan Huss presumably will take over head coaching duties Saturday, though CU did not specify in its announcement who will coach the team in McDermott's absence.
Huss stepped in as the Jays' interim coach during McDermott's four-game suspension last season. Huss helped lead the team to a 93-73 win over Butler on March 6 without McDermott on the sidelines.
After Wednesday's win, McDermott complimented Huss and the rest of the coaching staff for their efforts leading up to that game against St. John's. He said he underwent a minor medical procedure and had to miss Monday's practice. Even on Tuesday, McDermott said he mostly watched practice from a seat on the sideline.
But McDermott said the assistants took charge. Huss has been with the program since 2017. McDermott hired Ryan Miller and Jalen Courtney-Williams this past offseason.
"My staff did a terrific job," McDermott said. "Coach Huss, and Jalen, and Coach Miller really did a good job of getting these guys prepared for what to expect."
McDermott's absence Saturday will mark the first time this year the Jays have been without a player or coach due to COVID protocols. The CU squad is fully vaccinated and the majority of the travel party has received a booster shot.
CU has had three games postponed this season due to COVID issues on the rosters of three different opponents (DePaul, Georgetown and Providence).
