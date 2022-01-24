Greg McDermott will miss second straight Creighton game due to COVID protocols

Creighton will be without its head coach for a second consecutive game when the Jays play at Butler on Wednesday.

Greg McDermott entered COVID protocols Friday and missed Saturday's 60-47 home win over DePaul. CU announced Monday that McDermott will not rejoin the team before Wednesday.

The Jays (12-5, 4-2 Big East) are scheduled to play the Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Assistant Alan Huss will remain in his role as Creighton's acting head coach. Huss, a former Bluejay player, has been on CU's coaching staff since 2017.

Creighton's road trip to Butler (9-10, 2-6) is a pivotal game for CU, which sits fifth in the Big East standings. It won't be easy to beat the veteran Bulldogs, who have lost four in a row but showed their potential in December by winning at Oklahoma. The Jays also haven't beaten Butler in Hinkle Fieldhouse since 2017.

After Wednesday, CU hosts No. 21 Xavier on Saturday, and then next week travels to face No. 20 UConn and Seton Hall. So building off the momentum from its two wins last week will be important for Creighton.

McDermott will have input on the process, even if he's still in COVID protocols.