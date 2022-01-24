Greg McDermott will miss second straight Creighton game due to COVID protocols

Creighton will be without its head coach for a second consecutive game when the Jays play at Butler on Wednesday.
Greg McDermott entered COVID protocols Friday and missed Saturday's 60-47 home win over DePaul. CU announced Monday that McDermott will not rejoin the team before Wednesday.
The Jays (12-5, 4-2 Big East) are scheduled to play the Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Indianapolis.
Assistant Alan Huss will remain in his role as Creighton's acting head coach. Huss, a former Bluejay player, has been on CU's coaching staff since 2017.
Creighton's road trip to Butler (9-10, 2-6) is a pivotal game for CU, which sits fifth in the Big East standings. It won't be easy to beat the veteran Bulldogs, who have lost four in a row but showed their potential in December by winning at Oklahoma. The Jays also haven't beaten Butler in Hinkle Fieldhouse since 2017.
After Wednesday, CU hosts No. 21 Xavier on Saturday, and then next week travels to face No. 20 UConn and Seton Hall. So building off the momentum from its two wins last week will be important for Creighton.
McDermott will have input on the process, even if he's still in COVID protocols.
Huss indicated Saturday that McDermott was in constant communication with the team before they took the court against DePaul. Huss said he repeatedly reached out to the 12-year Creighton coach in the 24 hours before tipoff.
"You move over a chair and it's amazing the things that run through your head," Huss said Saturday. "It's a lot easier when Coach Mac's a phone call away or a text away. He's probably tired of me calling him and asking him questions. I've worn him out the last couple of days."
They'll have to do it all over again as the Jays begin their Butler preparations Monday.
The Big East COVID policy requires teams to take the court as long as there are at least seven scholarship players and one coach available. CU's team is 100% vaccinated. Besides McDermott, the rest of the Creighton staff and its entire roster were at the CHI Health Center on Saturday for the DePaul game.
McDermott followed the action from home, firing off tweets from start to finish.
"Full disclosure, watching from the couch isn't all it's cracked up to be," McDermott tweeted Saturday.
He complimented Huss and the coaching staff for guiding the Jays to a win.
Huss stepped in for McDermott before — on March 6 last year during McDermott's four-day suspension. Creighton beat Butler 93-73 in Omaha that day.
Now CU is set to play the Bulldogs again with Huss leading the way.
