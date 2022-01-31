Greg McDermott's message after two straight Creighton losses: 'I believe in them'

The most disappointing week of the season hasn't dampened Greg McDermott's enthusiasm about his promising young group.

He made sure to state that clearly Saturday, just after watching his guys squander a 17-point lead in a matter of minutes and suffer a second-straight loss.

This season-long development project — turning an inexperienced squad with a few irreparable flaws into a seasoned and confident group that plays to its strengths — was always going to include a few rough patches, according to McDermott.

As much as you'd prefer progress to chart a linear course, he said, it rarely works that way for young players in college hoops. You take two steps forward, then one step back. Over and over again.

The key is to make sure the players don't lament over the inconsistent results as they work through the growth process.

"I can't lose this group. It's too important," McDermott said Saturday. "I knew there were going to be challenges this year. I have to make sure they know that I believe in them. I do believe in them. I believe that we're capable, as time goes on, of being more of the team we saw in the first half (against Xavier).