Greg McDermott's message after two straight Creighton losses: 'I believe in them'

The most disappointing week of the season hasn't dampened Greg McDermott's enthusiasm about his promising young group.
He made sure to state that clearly Saturday, just after watching his guys squander a 17-point lead in a matter of minutes and suffer a second-straight loss.
This season-long development project — turning an inexperienced squad with a few irreparable flaws into a seasoned and confident group that plays to its strengths — was always going to include a few rough patches, according to McDermott.
As much as you'd prefer progress to chart a linear course, he said, it rarely works that way for young players in college hoops. You take two steps forward, then one step back. Over and over again.
The key is to make sure the players don't lament over the inconsistent results as they work through the growth process.
"I can't lose this group. It's too important," McDermott said Saturday. "I knew there were going to be challenges this year. I have to make sure they know that I believe in them. I do believe in them. I believe that we're capable, as time goes on, of being more of the team we saw in the first half (against Xavier).
"And it's my job and my staff's job to try to get them to that point."
McDermott will remind his team this week that the final score can't detract from the Jays' first-half performance Saturday. They built a 36-19 lead, defending with passion and attacking offensively with precision.
That's the tantalizing glimpse of their potential. That's the blueprint for February. That's who this team needs to become if it wants to make the NCAA tournament.
Now the Jays have to replicate it.
And that's the hard part. McDermott mentioned he, his coaches and the players will need some "self-reflection" after Saturday's collapse. The 11-minute field goal drought and the dropoff in defensive intensity are part of Creighton's DNA right now too.
He suggested the team will take a collaborative approach. He'll brainstorm with coaches. He'll ask the players for feedback, and they'll work amongst themselves to motivate each other.
"Learning's a gradual process, it doesn't happen overnight," McDermott said. "As much as we'd like it to happen overnight and have freshmen to have junior and senior experience, it doesn't happen that way. It takes time."
The schedule won't do Creighton any favors as it searches for solutions.
The Jays (12-7, 4-4) embark on arguably their toughest two-game stretch of the season: road trips to No. 17 UConn and a veteran-filled Seton Hall team. Up first is Tuesday against the Huskies (15-4, 6-2), who've won five league contests in a row by an average of 14.8 points.
It's another opponent with a familiar makeup in the experienced and talented Big East.
Senior point guard. Three senior wings. Former four-star recruits all over the place. Plus one of the league's most promising youngsters, sophomore big man Adama Sanogo.
Creighton's going to have its hands full. But it's motivated to prove that it can compete with the conference's best and earn its way into the NCAA tournament.
The Jays just have to keep improving.
"These teams (in the Big East) are big, they're tough, they're physical, they're old," senior Alex O'Connell said. "We're just going to keep learning and keep maturing as we go on and be able to combat some of that stuff."
Said freshman Ryan Nembhard: "We're going to continue working and getting in the practice gym, just fine-tuning our offense and defense. I think we'll figure it out."
