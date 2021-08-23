Greg McDermott's plan for new-look Bluejay basketball team: baby steps before big leap

The daily to-do list could have been extremely long for Creighton coaches during the summer, when they helped eight newcomers transition into the program and learn the intricacies of the system.

Instead, they decided to take baby steps.

Not only did the Bluejays welcome five scholarship freshmen, one first-year walk-on and two grad transfers, but they also brought in two new assistants.

So coach Greg McDermott's plan for June and July was to focus on the basics.

"You have to keep it relatively simple and try to hammer certain points on a daily basis so the players get it ingrained into their minds — and that repetition hopefully leads to some habits," McDermott said. "But their work ethic has been great. Their attitude is terrific. It's been a really enjoyable group to work with."

Creighton's squad is together again after a few weeks off — fall semester classes began Wednesday.

The official start of practice for the 2021-22 campaign is still a month away, so they'll continue with individual work and abbreviated team sessions until then.

What else did McDermott have to say about first impressions, injuries, the summer regimen and more? Here's some highlights: