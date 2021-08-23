Greg McDermott's plan for new-look Bluejay basketball team: baby steps before big leap

The daily to-do list could have been extremely long for Creighton coaches during the summer, when they helped eight newcomers transition into the program and learn the intricacies of the system.
Instead, they decided to take baby steps.
Not only did the Bluejays welcome five scholarship freshmen, one first-year walk-on and two grad transfers, but they also brought in two new assistants.
So coach Greg McDermott's plan for June and July was to focus on the basics.
"You have to keep it relatively simple and try to hammer certain points on a daily basis so the players get it ingrained into their minds — and that repetition hopefully leads to some habits," McDermott said. "But their work ethic has been great. Their attitude is terrific. It's been a really enjoyable group to work with."
Creighton's squad is together again after a few weeks off — fall semester classes began Wednesday.
The official start of practice for the 2021-22 campaign is still a month away, so they'll continue with individual work and abbreviated team sessions until then.
What else did McDermott have to say about first impressions, injuries, the summer regimen and more? Here's some highlights:
Meeting in-person
The first time McDermott met the new additions in person was two months ago, when the players arrived on campus for the summer.
Because of the pandemic, all of their previous interactions took place via Zoom, FaceTime, texts or phone calls.
"It was, 'Hi I'm Coach McDermott, nice to meet you,' " McDermott said.
Head of the class
It didn't take long for the freshmen to catch McDermott's attention.
The class was ranked No. 6 nationally — the best in recent program history. The group is talented, McDermott said, but it's also full of players committed to getting better.
"Their work ethic's incredible," McDermott said. "Those freshmen are in the gym every single day. We don't have to beg them to come in. They're begging to come in.
"They truly want to get better, they want to improve."
Injury updates
Junior guard Shereef Mitchell (foot) has been out most of the summer. He's not expected to return until early September.
Redshirt freshmen Rati Andronikashvili and Modestas Kancleris, who both tore their ACLs in preseason practice last year, are on track to be ready for the start of next month's training camp. "They're doing everything except for contact," McDermott said.
New faces on court
There were stretches this summer when the only returnee on the court was senior Alex O'Connell, who transferred in last year.
Mitchell was hurt. Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner was in Latvia, playing for the U.S. Under-19 World Cup team. CU lost all five starters from last year.
So it was a different dynamic, especially for a program that typically encourages its players to take charge, McDermott said.
"It's a little easier when you have more veterans to help spread that message," McDermott said. "So the coaches have had to take a little bit bigger role."
Transfer progress
McDermott said senior transfers Ryan Hawkins (6-foot-7) and KeyShawn Feazell (6-9) are "versatile enough to play a couple different positions" this season.
Feazell's made an impact with his "athletic ability and physicality," McDermott said.
And Hawkins has been a tone-setter and a "tremendous leader" already, he said. "His voice is loud every day."
On international stage
Freshman Arthur Kaluma will again suit up for Uganda's national team. He scored 20 points in an AfroBasket tournament qualifier in July. The tournament resumes in Rwanda this week.
Kaluma and Uganda are set for pool-play games against Senegal (11 a.m. Wednesday), Cameroon (5 a.m. Friday) and South Sudan (11 a.m. Sunday). Games are available on ESPN Plus.
