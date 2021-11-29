Greg McDermott's young Bluejays enter new phase in their development

In the first half Saturday, coach Greg McDermott leaned down to talk to a freshman seated toward the end of Creighton's bench.

It'd been a rough start for guard Trey Alexander.

And with about nine minutes to go in the first half, before he'd experienced all of the highs and lows this game has to offer — and well before he helped CU complete a 16-point comeback with key shots late — Alexander got a message from his coach.

McDermott's advice was simple and familiar: Focus on the details.

"I talked to him on the bench — just little things, they matter," McDermott said. "Trying to get young guys to understand that sometimes can be a challenge."

Seven games into the season, this appears to be the next stage of Creighton's development.

The Jays, with youth at every position, have shown flashes of what they can become — they've erased deficits with electrifying offense and stifling defense. They've produced a 6-1 record, one win from their best start in five years.

Now they're searching for consistency. And according to McDermott, it starts by constantly emphasizing the basics of the game.