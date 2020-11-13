Gretna standout Tayler Daffer headlines Creighton women’s soccer team's recruiting class

Gretna standout Tayler Daffer is one of five members in the 2021 recruiting class announced Friday by the Creighton women’s soccer program.
Daffer’s listed as a defender, and she's signed with CU.
Joining her in the class are midfielder Greta Betz (Cincinnati), goalkeeper Bailey Leplante (De Soto, Kansas), forward Hailey Rothwell (Madison, Wisconsin) and defender Kennedy Ruark (Overland Park, Kansas).
"This class gives our team a strong reserve of talent with continued excellence in the classroom," Creighton coach Ross Paule said in a statement. "Their work ethic, talent and character will continue our progress to fight for championships."
