Hailey Rothwell's goal gives Creighton women's soccer win over Montana in season opener

Freshman Hailey Rothwell scored with 46 seconds left in the second overtime to give Creighton a 2-1 win over Montana in its opener Thursday at Morrison Stadium.

Creighton led 1-0 most of the second half as Abigail Santana scored four minutes into the half, scoring on a left-footed shot off an assist from Ansley Atkinson. But with about 10 minutes left, Montana scored the tying goal.