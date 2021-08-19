 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hailey Rothwell's goal gives Creighton women's soccer win over Montana in season opener
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Hailey Rothwell's goal gives Creighton women's soccer win over Montana in season opener

From men's basketball to rowing, take a look at the head coaches of Creighton Athletics.

Freshman Hailey Rothwell scored with 46 seconds left in the second overtime to give Creighton a 2-1 win over Montana in its opener Thursday at Morrison Stadium.

Rothwell converted a crossing pass from Maddie Radke for the game-winner.

Creighton led 1-0 most of the second half as Abigail Santana scored four minutes into the half, scoring on a left-footed shot off an assist from Ansley Atkinson. But with about 10 minutes left, Montana scored the tying goal.

Creighton outshot Montana 19-7 as CU's Keelan Terrell made two saves.

Creighton will host Drake at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The head coaches of Creighton athletics

1 of 12

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the Patriots contend for an AFC title?

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert