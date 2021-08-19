Hailey Rothwell's goal gives Creighton women's soccer win over Montana in season opener

Freshman Hailey Rothwell scored with 46 seconds left in the second overtime to give Creighton a 2-1 win over Montana in its opener Thursday at Morrison Stadium.
Rothwell converted a crossing pass from Maddie Radke for the game-winner.
Creighton led 1-0 most of the second half as Abigail Santana scored four minutes into the half, scoring on a left-footed shot off an assist from Ansley Atkinson. But with about 10 minutes left, Montana scored the tying goal.
Creighton outshot Montana 19-7 as CU's Keelan Terrell made two saves.
Creighton will host Drake at 1 p.m. Sunday.
