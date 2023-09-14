In the latest episode of Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi is joined by new co-host Wilson Moore who has taken over the Nebraska basketball beat. Joel goes into a Q&A-type session to help listeners get to know the new voice.

Wilson and Joel then discuss how their careers have crossed paths before meeting up at the World-Herald together, where their passion for basketball began, debate what the greatest arenas in college basketball are, and more. Wilson also gives his overall impression of where the NU program is at this moment.

Joel then breaks down some of the big moves the Bluejays are making recruiting-wise for the 2024 class before getting into a hypothetical conversation about what the Creighton basketball brand would look like if Greg McDermott were to leave.

