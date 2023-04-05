Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon look at why getting caught up in way too early rankings for next season can be a cautionary tale for Creighton fans.

They look at who has departed from the Jays' roster and who might be returning.

The crew also looks at Nebraska missing out on a big transfer target and where the Huskers might turn now for a point guard.

