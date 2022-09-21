Half-Court Press: Beware of the college hoops preseason hype train

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Jimmy Watkins look at the "new coach swag" phenomenon, outline the hype trains to beware of, and answer the question, is a disgraced coach always a deal breaker?

Later, they discuss the racial disparities in the music industry that can lead some non-POC rappers to experience a faster "come up."

