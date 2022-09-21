 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
PODCASTS

Half-Court Press: Beware of the college hoops preseason hype train

  • Updated
  • 0

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Jimmy Watkins look at the "new coach swag" phenomenon, outline the hype trains to beware of, and answer the question, is a disgraced coach always a deal breaker?

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Jimmy Watkins look at the "new coach swag" phenomenon, outline the hype trains to beware of, and answer the question, is a disgraced coach always a deal breaker?

Later, they discuss the racial disparities in the music industry that can lead some non-POC rappers to experience a faster "come up."

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, or Spotify.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Full Mickey Joseph press conference from September 20th.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert