Half-Court Press: Could more Christmas games be in store for Creighton?

Joel Lorenzi and Dirk Chatelain look at the huge TV audience for Creighton's Christmas Day game and discuss if this could become a trend for the Jays.

They also discuss Creighton women's brutal stretch with losses to three of the top 25 teams in the country including UConn. 

