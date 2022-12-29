Half-Court Press: Could more Christmas games be in store for Creighton?

Joel Lorenzi and Dirk Chatelain look at the huge TV audience for Creighton's Christmas Day game and discuss if this could become a trend for the Jays.
They also discuss Creighton women's brutal stretch with losses to three of the top 25 teams in the country including UConn.
Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004
2020: Creighton 98, Nebraska 74
2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75
2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62
2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67
2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55
2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67
2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42
2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66
2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54
2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61
2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52
2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62
2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61
2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44
2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48
