In the latest episode of Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon break down the Creighton and Nebraska players who have declared for the NBA draft — and who may come back.

The duo opens with a look at Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma entering the draft and which of the two may come back to Creighton next season.

They then discuss Ryan Kalkbrenner's future before moving on to Ryan Nembhard committing to Gonzaga.

They close the Creighton section with a look at the Bluejays' recent commit — Sterling Knox.

The two then turn to Keisei Tominaga entering the draft pool and what that could mean for Nebraska going forward.

They close out with a discussion of Hunter Sallis' visit and how Bryce McGowens could influence Sallis' decision.

