 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
PODCASTS

Half-Court Press: Creighton hype at media days; looking ahead to Nebraska vs. Chadron State

  • Updated
  • 0

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Jimmy Watkins recap Joel's trip to the Big Apple for Big East media days and Ryan Kalkbrenner's potential snub. Then, the duo break down what Nebraska needs to do in their exhibition against Chadron State.

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Jimmy Watkins recap Joel's trip to the Big Apple for Big East media days and Ryan Kalkbrenner's potential snub. Then, the duo break down what Nebraska needs to do in their exhibition against Chadron State.  

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, or Spotify.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert