In the latest episode of Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon take a look at the latest commit for Creighton men's basketball and the international trips for both the Bluejays and the Huskers.

The two start by breaking down four-star forward Jackson McAndrew's decision to commit to Creighton and how he can contribute.

They then turn to the Jays' upcoming trip to the Bahamas, looking at who we can expect to see on the court and what CU can gain from the trip.

They close out with Nebraska's first exhibition game in Spain.

