In the latest episode of Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon discuss Joel's trip to the NBA Draft Combine, how the Creighton players performed in Chicago and what the future holds for Nebraska and Keisei Tominaga.

The duo open with what it is like to attend the Combine before taking a look at how Bluejays Trey Alexander, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Arthur Kaluma performed.

The two break down Creighton's "Dooms Day" scenario where neither Alexander or Kalkbrenner return to the school and how the Jays coaching staff would have to "scramble" to find replacements in the transfer portal.

They then turn to Nebraska and the feedback Tominaga may be receiving as he works out with NBA teams.

They close out with a brief look at the differences between Nebraska's and Creighton's programs.

