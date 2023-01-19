 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Half-Court Press: Five big questions with Nebraska and Creighton basketball

Joel Lorenzi and Dirk Chatelain look at five big questions about Nebraska and Creighton basketball for the rest of the season. They also discuss 'angry mode' Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers win at home over Ohio State.

Joel Lorenzi and Dirk Chatelain look at five big questions about Nebraska and Creighton basketball for the rest of the season.

They also discuss 'angry mode' Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers win at home over Ohio State. 

