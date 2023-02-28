Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon look at a rough week for Creighton and how concerning a two-game losing streak is?

They also discuss Nebraska's surge and what it will take to make the NIT.

Later in the show Joel and Sam get into a spirited debate over the Big Ten and Big East players of the year before pondering if Fred Hoiberg will be the conference coach of the year.

They close the show with a look at possible NCAA tournament bracket paths for Creighton and ask if the Big 12 conference is overrated?

Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004 2020: Creighton 98, Nebraska 74 2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76 2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75 2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65 2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62 2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67 2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55 2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67 2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42 2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66 2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54 2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61 2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52 2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62 2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61 2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44 2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48