In the latest episode of Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon take a look at the new additions to the Creighton and Nebraska men's basketball teams.

The duo start by breaking down the Jays' latest commits — Brock Vice and Johnathan Lawson — and how they will fit in Creighton's lineup next season.

After a brief discussion on the NBA Combine vs. the NFL Combine, Joel and Sam turn their attention to the Huskers.

They look at the benefits of adding Iowa transfer point guard Ahron Ulis, especially since he is already familiar with the Big Ten. They also examine how a connection to Fred Hoiberg might have led to him commit to Nebraska.

The two then discuss "the heck of an addition" Josiah Allick and why he is coming to Nebraska.

They close out the podcast with a look at the players who have left both NU and CU, and who will be an NCAA tournament team next season.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, or Spotify.