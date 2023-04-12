In the latest episode of Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon look at how Ryan Nembhard's decision shocked Creighton men's basketball and where the Bluejays go from here.
They open discussing Nembhard's decision to enter the transfer portal and where he is likely to land.
They follow that by breaking down what the other Jays may or may not plan to do and who Greg McDermott is targeting in the portal.
Then they break down who is visiting Nebraska and if the Huskers can land the Latrell Wrightsell-Hunter Sallis package deal.
They close out with who will advance to the NBA Finals.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, or Spotify.
Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004
2020: Creighton 98, Nebraska 74
2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75
2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62
2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67
2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55
2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67
2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42
2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66
2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54
2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61
2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52
2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62
2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61
2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44
2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48
