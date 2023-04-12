In the latest episode of Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon look at how Ryan Nembhard's decision shocked Creighton men's basketball and where the Bluejays go from here.

They open discussing Nembhard's decision to enter the transfer portal and where he is likely to land.

They follow that by breaking down what the other Jays may or may not plan to do and who Greg McDermott is targeting in the portal.

Then they break down who is visiting Nebraska and if the Huskers can land the Latrell Wrightsell-Hunter Sallis package deal.

They close out with who will advance to the NBA Finals.

