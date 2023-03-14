Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon take a deep dive into Creighton's NCAA tournament selection and ask why the Jays are a 'hipster pick' when filling out a bracket.
They preview Creighton's matchup with N.C. State and take a look at Baylor and the other potential games for the Jays in Denver and beyond.
Later in the show, they predict how far Creighton will go and make their Final Four picks.
They close the episode with a look at the potential off-season moves for Nebraska basketball including going hunting in the transfer portal.
Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004
2020: Creighton 98, Nebraska 74
2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75
2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62
2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67
2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55
2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67
2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42
2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66
2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54
2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61
2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52
2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62
2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61
2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44
2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48
