Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon take a deep dive into Creighton's NCAA tournament selection and ask why the Jays are a 'hipster pick' when filling out a bracket.

They preview Creighton's matchup with N.C. State and take a look at Baylor and the other potential games for the Jays in Denver and beyond.

Later in the show, they predict how far Creighton will go and make their Final Four picks.

They close the episode with a look at the potential off-season moves for Nebraska basketball including going hunting in the transfer portal.

Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004 2020: Creighton 98, Nebraska 74 2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76 2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75 2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65 2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62 2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67 2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55 2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67 2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42 2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66 2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54 2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61 2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52 2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62 2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61 2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44 2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48