Joel Lorenzi, Sam McKewon and Tom Shatel breakdown Creighton's and Nebraska's paths through the Big East and Big Ten tournaments.

They discuss how much pressure is actually on Creighton this week, considering they are setting pretty in the NET rankings.

Later in the show, the crew makes their predictions on who is in and who is out, when the NCAA tournament brackets are revealed on Sunday.

Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004 2020: Creighton 98, Nebraska 74 2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76 2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75 2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65 2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62 2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67 2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55 2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67 2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42 2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66 2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54 2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61 2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52 2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62 2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61 2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44 2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48