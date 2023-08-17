In the latest episode of Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon give their observations from Creighton's three wins in the Bahamas and Nebraska's victories in Spain.

The duo begins with CU and what coach Greg McDermott will need out of Trey Alexander this season from a facilitator standpoint but also providing rim pressure.

Joel then discusses some of the players he noticed took big strides in their growth and improvement such as Mason Miller and Fred King, before talking about where Virginia transfer Issac Traudt fits in the rotation.

Sam then talks Nebrasketball and gives updates on several players who were not in Spain due to injury or playing for their international teams (21:15).

The two wrap up the podcast with a brief scouting report from Joel on NU's latest addition — guard Jerron "Boogie" Coleman — who spent a year at Mizzou while Joel was on that beat, and Lorenzi gives his thoughts on sports gambling's impact to the college game (28:45).

