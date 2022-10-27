 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Half-Court Press: Nebraska's Juwan Gary stands out in exhibition win, looking at Creighton's defense

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Jimmy Watkins discuss what Juwan Gary can bring to the Husker's after his effort in the Chadron State win. They also discuss if there are any defensive concerns for Creighton.

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Jimmy Watkins discuss what Juwan Gary can bring to the Husker's after his effort in the Chadron State win. They also discuss if there are any defensive concerns for Creighton.

Later, they look at the impact transfer Francisco Farabello could have for the Jays.

They close the show discussing Drake and 21 Savage's new collab album.

