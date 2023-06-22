In the latest episode of Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon predict who the contenders will be this season in the Big East, who each team lost and added in the offseason, as well as where they sit on the totem pole in relation to Creighton at the top of the conference.

The two take a close look at Villanova and discuss where that program's path is headed after a relatively disappointing season.

The pair then have a conversation on who they believe will be some of the surprising teams, including the three programs who have introduced new head coaches this summer.

