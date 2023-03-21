Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon recap Creighton's massive win over Baylor and preview the Jays' Sweet 16 matchup with Princeton.

They look at Ryan Nembhard's huge effort against Baylor, amid Creighton's best game of the season.

The crew breaks down the Jays' matchup with giant killer Princeton and how Creighton can avoid a similar fate to Arizona and Missouri.

They close the show with a look at rest of the remaining bracket including a possible showdown with No. 1 Alabama.

