 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
PODCASTS

Half-Court Press: The Creighton and Nebraska holiday tournament preview

  • Updated
  • 0

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi is joined by Dirk Chatelain to preview huge holiday tournaments ahead for Creighton and Nebraska.

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi is joined by Dirk Chatelain to preview huge holiday tournaments ahead for Creighton and Nebraska. 

They discuss the big challenge awaiting the Jays in Maui and ask if Nebraska is ready for the brutal schedule gauntlet the next few weeks. 

Later in the show they look at the evolution of Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, who is showing out on offense as much as defense so far this season.

Dirk closes the show with a little 10 question quiz to dive into the deep basketball mind that is Joel Lorenzi. 

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, or Spotify.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jacksonville Jaguars dismissed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert