Half-Court Press: The Creighton and Nebraska holiday tournament preview

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi is joined by Dirk Chatelain to preview huge holiday tournaments ahead for Creighton and Nebraska.
They discuss the big challenge awaiting the Jays in Maui and ask if Nebraska is ready for the brutal schedule gauntlet the next few weeks.
Later in the show they look at the evolution of Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, who is showing out on offense as much as defense so far this season.
Dirk closes the show with a little 10 question quiz to dive into the deep basketball mind that is Joel Lorenzi.
Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004
2020: Creighton 98, Nebraska 74
2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75
2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62
2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67
2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55
2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67
2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42
2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66
2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54
2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61
2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52
2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62
2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61
2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44
2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48
