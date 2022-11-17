Half-Court Press: The Creighton and Nebraska holiday tournament preview

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi is joined by Dirk Chatelain to preview huge holiday tournaments ahead for Creighton and Nebraska.

They discuss the big challenge awaiting the Jays in Maui and ask if Nebraska is ready for the brutal schedule gauntlet the next few weeks.

Later in the show they look at the evolution of Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, who is showing out on offense as much as defense so far this season.

Dirk closes the show with a little 10 question quiz to dive into the deep basketball mind that is Joel Lorenzi.

