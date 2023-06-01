In the latest episode of Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon are joined by special guest Tom Shatel to talk about what the 2023-24 Creighton Bluejays will look like after the May 31 deadline announcement that Trey Alexander will return to CU for his junior season.

Joel breaks down what went into Alexander's decision-making process, including the coaching staff's sales pitch to the guard. The three talk about what his new role will be on a different roster and how Trey will be utilized with the new pieces, along with what this team's bench unit and overall expectations should look like heading into a loaded Big East conference.

The group also discuss what Keisei Tominaga's return will do for a Nebraska team searching for a postseason berth and what his future holds in the pro game either in the NBA or back home in Japan.

