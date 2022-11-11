Half-Court Press: The Jimmy Watkins farewell episode and basketball stuff

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, we bid farewell to Nebraska basketball beat writer Jimmy Watkins.
Before that emotional moment, Jimmy and Joel Lorenzi discuss the early surprises with Creighton and Nebraska basketball.
They look at Baylor Scheierman's early impact on Creighton and discuss how excited anyone should be about the Huskers being 2-0.
Jimmy closes the show with a disturbing story involving the hijacking of a Starbucks bathroom for nearly an hour to get a quiet phone interview with Fred Hoiberg.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, or Spotify.
Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004
2020: Creighton 98, Nebraska 74
2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75
2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62
2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67
2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55
2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67
2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42
2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66
2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54
2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61
2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52
2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62
2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61
2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44
2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48
