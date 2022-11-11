 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
PODCASTS

Half-Court Press: The Jimmy Watkins farewell episode and basketball stuff

  • Updated
  • 0

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, we bid farewell to Nebraska basketball beat writer Jimmy Watkins.

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, we bid farewell to Nebraska basketball beat writer Jimmy Watkins.

Before that emotional moment, Jimmy and Joel Lorenzi discuss the early surprises with Creighton and Nebraska basketball. 

They look at Baylor Scheierman's early impact on Creighton and discuss how excited anyone should be about the Huskers being 2-0.

Jimmy closes the show with a disturbing story involving the hijacking of a Starbucks bathroom for nearly an hour to get a quiet phone interview with Fred Hoiberg. 

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, or Spotify.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pick Six Podcast: Does the silence mean Nebraska's coaching search is over?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert