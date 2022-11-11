Half-Court Press: The Jimmy Watkins farewell episode and basketball stuff

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, we bid farewell to Nebraska basketball beat writer Jimmy Watkins.

Before that emotional moment, Jimmy and Joel Lorenzi discuss the early surprises with Creighton and Nebraska basketball.

They look at Baylor Scheierman's early impact on Creighton and discuss how excited anyone should be about the Huskers being 2-0.

Jimmy closes the show with a disturbing story involving the hijacking of a Starbucks bathroom for nearly an hour to get a quiet phone interview with Fred Hoiberg.

