Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon look back at the shocking end to Creighton's season against San Diego State in the Elite Eight.
The foul, the free throw, the fury: The crew looks at all angles of the game including what may have happened in overtime.
They then switch their attention to what is next for Creighton including several Jays with decisions to make about the NBA or transfer portal.
Later in the show, they look at possible transfer portal targets for both Creighton and Nebraska including Isaac Traudt.
Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004
2020: Creighton 98, Nebraska 74
2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75
2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62
2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67
2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55
2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67
2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42
2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66
2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54
2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61
2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52
2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62
2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61
2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44
2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48
