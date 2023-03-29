Joel Lorenzi and Sam McKewon look back at the shocking end to Creighton's season against San Diego State in the Elite Eight.

The foul, the free throw, the fury: The crew looks at all angles of the game including what may have happened in overtime.

They then switch their attention to what is next for Creighton including several Jays with decisions to make about the NBA or transfer portal.

Later in the show, they look at possible transfer portal targets for both Creighton and Nebraska including Isaac Traudt.

