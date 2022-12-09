 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PODCASTS

Half-Court Press: The stunning ramifications of Nebraska beating Creighton

Joel Lorenzi and Dirk Chatelain look at one the most stunning results of the Nebraska vs Creighton rivalry with the Huskers' win over the Jays.  Joel Lorenzi and Dirk Chatelain look at one the most stunning results of the Nebraska vs Creighton rivalry with the Huskers' win over the Jays.  Th…

Joel Lorenzi and Dirk Chatelain look at one of the most stunning results of the Nebraska vs Creighton rivalry with the Huskers' win over the Jays. 

They discuss the very different paths forward now for both teams and look at the level of concern with Creighton and the potential revitalization of Fred Hoiberg at Nebraska.

