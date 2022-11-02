Half-Court Press: The wait is over, time for Creighton and Nebraska's season openers

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Jimmy Watkins preview Creighton and Nebraska's season openers and give their predictions for the year.

They also quickly touch on the Huskers' loss to Colorado and Creighton rolling over Drury in the final exhibition games.

While previewing the season, they give their expectations on several topics including who will lead each team in scoring and how to handle playing rotation with the Jays' loaded roster.

They also give their season predictions for both teams.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, or Spotify.