 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
PODCASTS

Half-Court Press: The wait is over, time for Creighton and Nebraska's season openers

  • Updated
  • 0

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Jimmy Watkins preview Creighton and Nebraska's season openers and give their predictions for the year.

On a new episode of the Half-Court Press, Joel Lorenzi and Jimmy Watkins preview Creighton and Nebraska's season openers and give their predictions for the year.

They also quickly touch on the Huskers' loss to Colorado and Creighton rolling over Drury in the final exhibition games.

While previewing the season, they give their expectations on several topics including who will lead each team in scoring and how to handle playing rotation with the Jays' loaded roster.

They also give their season predictions for both teams. 

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, or Spotify.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert